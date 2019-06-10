2019 Purple Stride run walk preview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - You may spot more purple than usual this week.

That's because Saturday is the "Purple Stride" - the annual run and walk to help end pancreatic cancer.

Deena Potter, from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, and Aisha Dennis, a pancreatic cancer survivor, both stopped by Daybreak Monday.

In addition to discussing the details of Saturday's event, Dennis talked about her story about battling pancreatic cancer, why it's often tough to diagnose and treat and some of the leading causes of the disease.

The Purple Stride is Saturday, June 15 at 9 a.m. at White River State Park.

To register and for more information, click here. For 10% off of an entry fee, use "PS2019."