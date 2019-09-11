2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s preview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Facing a family member’s or your own Alzheimer’s disease is overwhelming.

However, fighting the disease can start with the simple act of moving your feet forward in a walk, which many will have the opportunity to do in a month or so.

Natalie Sutton from the Greater Indiana Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association stopped by Daybreak. WISH-TV’s Tara Hastings was also on Daybreak and talked about how Alzheimer’s disease has personally touched her life.

Tara has posted several times of social media about her father’s fight against the disease. She mentioned that being so open about the experience has helped her.

“I think it helps me as a part of therapy. Being real and honest in saying some days are terrible but saying some days are great, too. There’ll be days when my dad can’t remember what he had for lunch. But there’ll be days when we’ll be in the car, he’ll be like ‘turn that up, I know that song.'”

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, Oct. 12 in Indianapolis.

For more information and to sign up, click here.