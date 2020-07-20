2020 Indy Ultimate to look different due to Bicentennial celebration, pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is proud to be a sponsor of the Indy Ultimate as part of the city’s Bicentennial celebration.

With COVID-19, things are a little different this year. The run/walk from the Indiana Sports Corp enables people to do a virtual loop on their own, or do the 5.5-mile loop in Indianapolis.

The run-walk full loop starts on Monument Circle, and includes stops at the War Memorial, along the Canal Walk, at Victory Field to run the bases and Lucas Oil Stadium to kick a field goal.

Because people will be exercising, they do not need to wear masks, but there will be staggered start times for social distancing. The Indy Ultimate will provide masks for moments when they are needed.

If people decide to run or walk in this year’s Indy ultimate, part of their registration feel will go to support the *Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund for restaurant and tourism workers.

The Indy Ultimate is Saturday, July 25 at 8 a.m.

For more information and to register, click here.