Local

2021 travel trends, tips and hints

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Tuesday is National Plan Your Vacation Day and with the promise of COVID-19 vaccines comes the hope that we can safely travel again soon.

Jeremy Murchland with Carmel-based travel insurance company Seven Corners was on Daybreak Sunday.

He discussed some of the travel trends he’s noticed in the last couple of months and said people are starting to cautiously plan for spring and summer vacations.

Also, he talked about what to do if you’ve got unused travel points or credits and some of the top vacation destinations he’s seeing already this year.

For more on Seven Corners, click here.

Trending Headlines

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

All INdiana Politics: Reaction to Gov. Holcomb’s 2021 plan for Indiana

All Indiana Politics /

Virtual job fair coming to Indianapolis, giving hope to Hoosiers without work

Local /

Britain’s Boris Johnson presses Biden for new trade deal

Politics /

Eminem debuts his new music video after clip suggests he’s training for an MMA fight

Entertainment /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.