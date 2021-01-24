2021 travel trends, tips and hints

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Tuesday is National Plan Your Vacation Day and with the promise of COVID-19 vaccines comes the hope that we can safely travel again soon.

Jeremy Murchland with Carmel-based travel insurance company Seven Corners was on Daybreak Sunday.

He discussed some of the travel trends he’s noticed in the last couple of months and said people are starting to cautiously plan for spring and summer vacations.

Also, he talked about what to do if you’ve got unused travel points or credits and some of the top vacation destinations he’s seeing already this year.

