Local

2022 Indiana State Fair attractions include stunt dog show, USA Mullet Championships

Hot air balloons prepare to take off at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center during the Indiana State Fair. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There will be plenty of things to see when the Indiana State Fair starts later this month, including a high dive show, a stunt dog show, and the USA Mullet Championships!

The Indiana State Fair on Wednesday announced a series of new and returning attractions, including:

Backyard Brats & Brews | North side of the fairgrounds | Daily

This attraction has doubled in size with more games, comfortable seating areas, and entertainment. The Backyard Stage will feature daily bands and artists.

Stunt dogs perform at the Indiana State Fair. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show | MHS Family Fun Park | Aug. 3 – 21 | Free with admission

This show features world-class teams of dog trainers and their adopted dogs! The shows are at noon, 3 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

The Flying Fools High Dive Show. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

Flying Fools High Dive Show | Daily | Free with admission

This show is sure to wow fairgoers of all ages! The divers will perform at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Hoosier Lottery Grandstand | Schedule varies

The schedule is packed with fun events, including the State Fair Championships Rodeo, a demolition derby, harness racing, and more.

Momma Town | Expo Hall | Daily | Free with admission

Visit all the baby farm animals and their moms in Momma Town from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pet all your furry friends in this new, educational exhibit!

State Fair Art Installations | Daily | Free with admission

Check out the new art installations located throughout this year’s state fair! Fairgoers will find a photo opp at every turn to capture a favorite family memory.

State Fair Hot Air Balloon Night Glow | July 29 | Free with fair admission

This popular event returns on Opening Day at 9 p.m. Don’t miss the magical sights of this great event!

Strongman Mighty Mike. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

Strongman Mighty Mike | Main Street | Daily | Free with admission

Back by popular demand, Strongman Mighty Mike returns to show off his impressive strength. Watch the free Mighty Mike show at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6 p.m.

USA Mullet Championships | July 30

Business in the front, party in the back! The USA Mullet Championships will take over the state fair on July 30 at 2 p.m. You won’t want to miss this first-time event!

Fairgoers can also expect to enjoy their favorite traditions as well, including visiting with the animals, enjoying the thrills of the midway, and checking out unique exhibits like Pioneer Village, Little Hands on the Farm, and more!

The 2022 Indiana State Fair runs July 29 through August 21. The state fair will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

For more information, visit the Indiana State Fair website.