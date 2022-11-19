Local

2022 real estate report

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 spoke with Dan Brown, an F.C. Tucker Realtor.

“Sales prices have remained up. They haven’t been affected at all. What has changed is the terms and the kind of the frenzied buying from last year where people were standing in live waving offers around, that’s subsided. But the prices are up and they’re going to stay up because we have a lot of, we still have a housing shortage and there’s a lot of unmet demand,” Brown said.

Brown says the inventory has increased 65% since last year.

