2023 AES Festival Parade tickets on sale, Grand Marshal announced

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 500 Festival announced Tuesday that tickets are on sale for the 2023 AES 500 Festival Parade.

The AES 500 Festival Parade will take place on Saturday, May 27, in downtown Indianapolis at 11:45 a.m. The event will include floats, marching bands, celebrities, and the 33 drivers that will be competing in the Indianapolis 500.

The theme for this year’s parade is Fueling May, which celebrates the people, traditions, and history that bring May to life.

Parade tickets can be purchased at this link. Tickets start at $25 and include reserved seating.

Frank Shorter, Olympic gold medalist and winner of the first OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, was announced as this year’s Grand Marshal.