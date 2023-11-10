2023 Christmas Gift + Hobby Show underway

The 74th Christmas Gift + Hobby Show is underway at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. It runs now through Sunday, Nov. 12, at the fairgrounds' West Pavilion. (Photo by Christmas Gift + Hobby Show via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH) — The 74th Christmas Gift + Hobby Show is underway at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

It’s a special shopping tradition for Hoosiers with more than 300 vendors where you can buy all kinds of things. You can see live musicians, do some shopping, take pictures with Santa, and do more fun stuff.

The 2023 Christmas Gift + Hobby Show started Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

On Friday, active duty military and veterans can get into the show for free and park for free with military ID. Military and veterans can also receive a free 16-ounce milkshake from a drive-thru at the Dairy Bar between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets to the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show are $14 for adults. $10 tickets for seniors are available at the ticket booth on Friday and Saturday. Kids 12 and younger can go in for free.

You can also save $4 on your ticket — click here to use a special WISH-TV discount code! If you go to the event’s official ticket page, type in the code “WISHTV” to get $4 off.