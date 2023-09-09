Search
2023 Indy Ultimate turns downtown Indianapolis into one giant playground

Indy Ultimate: A citywide adventure

by: Michaela Springer and Amicia Ramsey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, Indianapolis is turning into a giant playground fit for a one-of-a-kind racing experience: The 2023 Indy Ultimate.

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just beginning, the race allows for all participants to enjoy the fun at their own pace. Participants can also enjoy activities like running the bases at Victory Field or exploring iconic landmarks in Indianapolis.

News 8’s Drew Blair served as the MC for the Indy Ultimate.

This year’s route is 3.5 miles. The event kicked off at 8 a.m., the route starting and finishing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Visit the Indy Ultimate website to learn more.

WISH-TV is proud to once again partner with Indiana Sports Corp for the Indy Ultimate.

(WISH Photos/Amicia Ramsey)

