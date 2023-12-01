2023 ISO Yuletide Celebration begins Friday

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will begin its 37th annual Yuletide Celebration on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Photo by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will begin its 37th annual Yuletide Celebration on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for the magical holiday production, which will run through Dec. 23 at Hilbert Circle Theatre on Monument Circle.

Attendees should expect cookies and hot chocolate in the lobby, picture opportunities with holiday characters, and a reading of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in the Maestro Lounge before each show.

Broadway star Ben Crawford will host this season. Crawford served as host of the Yuletide Celebration in 2012 and 2014. He is best known for his Broadway blockbusters, including “Les Misérables,” ”Shrek,” “Big Fish,” and “Charlie & the Chocolate Factory.”

According to the Indianapolis Symphony website, “Nick Hodge will be showcasing his superb talents on the Cyr wheel, and holiday favorites will be part of the show, including the beloved Toy Shop and the return of everyone’s favorite Dollies.”

Maestro Jack Everly will again lead the orchestra. Everly has a tradition of composing new music for the Yuletide performances.

“The talented triplets Mary, Maggy and Marta are returning for this year’s performances. Known globally as MOIPEI, this trio wows audiences with their harmonies,” explained organizers in a news release.

If the live music isn’t quite enough, the internationally acclaimed Expressenz Dance Center will take the stage along with tap-dancing Santas.