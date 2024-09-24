2024 Bands of America Championship to bring thousands to Indianapolis

89 high school marching bands will compete for Super Regional Championship Title during the 2024 Bands of America Championship in Indianapolis this October. (Provided Photo/BOA)

(THE REPORTER) — Next month, high school marching band students from seven states will perform at the Army ROTC Bands of America Indianapolis Super Regional Championship, presented by Yamaha, on Oct. 18 and 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The following high school bands from Hamilton County will compete:

Carmel High School

Fishers High School

Hamilton Southeastern High School

Noblesville High School

Westfield High School

Bands from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Missouri, and Virginia will compete. Bands of America Championships are the nation’s premier marching band events, showcasing outstanding student musicians and visual performances. Click here for a full list of competing bands.

The competition will be spread over two days, Friday and Saturday. The preliminary competition will start Friday morning at 7:15 a.m. and conclude on Saturday with a special exhibition performance by North Carolina State University’s The Power Sound of the South at 3:15 p.m.

Performances will be evaluated by a panel of nationally recognized music educators and marching band experts. The 14 highest-scoring bands will advance to the evening finals, starting Saturday at 6:30 p.m., with the top-scoring band named champion at the end of the night.

“Marching band is even more than music and performance; it’s a powerful experience that builds discipline, teamwork, and lifelong memories,” says Dr. Jeremy Earnhart, President and CEO of Music for All, the parent organization for Bands of America. “Participating in Bands of America Championships takes that to the next level, challenging high school students to strive for excellence, showcase their talents on a national stage, and feel the pride of being part of something truly extraordinary.”

Along with the Army ROTC, the 2024 Bands of America Indianapolis Super Regional Championship is also sponsored by Yamaha.

The Bands of America Championships season includes 30 events across America, culminating with the Bands of America Grand National Championships Nov. 14 to 16, also at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Tickets

All tickets are digital, and the event is cashless. You can skip the line and buy tickets online at marching.musicforall.org/boa.

Check out that website for all ticket options, including tickets for prelims, semi-finals, finals, and student group tickets, as well as stadium policies to know before you go.

Children 10 years or younger are admitted for free for general admission seating.