2024 CarmelFest features new Ferris wheel, other familiar attractions

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Carmel’s annual two-day Fourth of July celebration returned Wednesday afternoon.

CarmelFest will take on Carter Green and Civic Square. The festival returns with a very familiar line up featuring food vendors, live music and a parade.

Organizers are excited about a new Ferris Wheel anchoring Carter Green. It went up Tuesday evening.

Festival co-chair Steve Krusie says getting the attraction has been a ride.

“This has been something that we’ve been dreaming about for a long time,” Kruise said. “Thanks to some really great people that reached out and had connections with ride vendors across the country, here we are with our very own Carter Green Rotary Ferris wheel.”

Both Carter Green and Civic Square will feature a large entertainment lineup as part of the Hoosier Crossroads Music Festival.

Food vendors and other stalls will line the street and plaza at both spots.

Kruise says those coming to the festival can expect classic fair food and more.

“What would the Fourth of July be without a corn dog?” Kruise said. “We have international cuisine, vegetarian. One of my favorites is the kielbasa over at the Polish sausage tent. So, I’m looking forward to that.”

Returning as the parade’s grand Marshal is Butch Cassidy of Munster’s fame. His “Dragula” dragster will be featured on Civic Square in the Kids Zone.

CarmelFest Schedule