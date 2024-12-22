Experience the magic of the 2024 Festival of Trees at the Indiana History Center

A scene from the Festival of Trees at the Indiana Historical Society. (Photo Provided/Indiana Historical Society)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2024 Festival of Trees at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center is an annual holiday tradition that brings the magic of the season to life.

Featuring 85 elaborately decorated trees, the festival transforms the center into a stunning winter wonderland. A breathtaking 30-foot centerpiece tree takes center stage in the Eli Lilly Hall.

Each of the trees on display tells a unique story, representing a wide variety of individuals, families, and organizations from across Indiana.

From traditional to contemporary styles, each tree has custom decorations that reflect the culture and people they represent.

The Festival of Trees isn’t just about admiring the trees, it’s an immersive experience filled with special programs and holiday-themed activities.

Families can enjoy live performances of classic holiday songs. For something a little more interactive, scavenger hunts are available for both children and adults, offering a fun and engaging way to explore the exhibit. Holiday-themed dining options are available, allowing visitors to indulge in festive treats.

The event will run on select dates throughout the holiday season, including Dec. 22, 26 – 29, and 31. The Festival of Trees is open for the new year on Jan. 2 – 4.