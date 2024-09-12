2024 Home-A-Rama shows off the best in new Zionsville development

Promontory of Zionsville on display for Home-A-Rama

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A local industry group is offering you a chance to step into your dream home.

The Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis brings its annual home show “Home-A-Rama” to Zionsville this year.

The 2024 edition kicks off Thursday and will feature the work of five local builders in the “Promontory of Zionsville.”

Promontory is one of the newest developments in the area just on the north edge of town.

BAGI Chief Operating Officer Drake Branda says they picked the development for its unique style.

“Henke Development did an incredible job,” Branda said. “This land and everything that they created here with is an equestrian-style neighborhood. They’re doing an incredible job.”

This year’s show includes five different homes in the neighborhood. It’s built around a 35-acre lake. Some homes feature private water access.

Branda says it’s a peek at what upscale living in the Indy suburbs looks like.

“This (home show) gives our builders the opportunity to showcase the latest and greatest in technology designs,” Branda said. “All the amazing they can do with custom homes.”

Organizers welcome anyone to the home show, regardless if they’re in the market for renovations or a place to live.

“[It] presents the opportunity for a future homeowner … a look into luxurious designs,” Branda said. “Anyone [is welcome] that wants to remodel and just kind of look at new designs or if someone wants just a fun day, night out.”

BAGI 2024 Home-A-Rama Schedule

Sept. 12 – Sept. 15

Sept. 19 – Sept. 22

Sept. 25 – Sept. 29

Tickets

Tickets start at $20 and the price varies based on the time of day.

12 – 3 p.m. $30

$30 3 – 5 p.m.: $25

$25 5 – 6:30 p.m.: $20 (Ticket booth closes at 6:30pm)

$20 (Ticket booth closes at 6:30pm) Children’s tickets (age 12 and under): $5

Visit the show website to buy a ticket and for more details about special discounts and events.