2024 NBA All-Star Game could bring millions to Indy’s economy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Businesses in and around Downtown are getting ready to welcome more than 100 thousand people for All-Star Weekend. With that comes a potential multi-million dollar impact on the local economy.

The NBA wants to let local shops and restaurants get in on the action with the help of its All-Star Rewards Program.

One of the participating businesses, Artisians, is a gift shop on Massachusettes Avenue. Owner Jennifer McDaniel says they’re looking forward to a busy weekend.

“You can just tell already, with just people getting ready — there’s just a buzz,” McDaniel said.

According to Pacers Sports and Entertainment Vice President of External Affairs Danny Lopez, the event can potentially bring a $320 million economic boost to the city.

“[It’s] a big deal for a market like ours,” Lopez said. “[We’re] really trying to tell more than a basketball story, but to talk about all the great things that we have here … all of the arts and culture that we’ve created over time, those are the stories that we’re going to tell.”

All-Star Rewards for Indy launched back in July 2023. McDaniel signed up her shop for the program a few months ago.

The foot traffic alone from major events does wonders for her business. She says the incentive could bring even more new shoppers along Mass. Ave.

“All of that’s really going to help give us you know, a little bit of exposure,” McDaniel said. “People go ‘Oh, my God, that’s a great place. I mean, I might buy online, too’ … You just don’t know what to expect. But we’re ready. We’re ready to go.”

In total, 400 locations are participating in rewards between shops, restaurants, and landmarks like the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in New Castle.

“It’s really cool,“ McDaniel said. “They can just scan the QR code and do virtual scratch-offs and earn points and prizes.”

According to Lopez, this year’s program is the biggest the NBA has put on. Meanwhile, more than 15,000 people have already signed up to get rewards.