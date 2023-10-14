20th annual ‘Mutt Strut’ raises money for Indy Humane

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pet owners had an excuse to dress up their dogs for Halloween at White River State Park on Saturday, all to benefit a good cause.

Indy Humane hosted its 20th annual Mutt Strut to raise money for the shelter. Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Colleen Walker says it’s the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year.

“All of the funds go back to the animals at the shelter,” Walker said. “We are a privately funded shelter … everything just goes straight back into the operations and the animals at the shelter.”

This year’s event included a 5k, local vendors, food trucks, live music, a costume contest, and wiener dog races.

The animal shelter also brought dogs that were able to be adopted on-site. The furry friends will be shown off to those in attendance during a parade around the park.

Walker says they’re grateful the community has made the event successful every year.

“People just love being able to bring their dogs and kind of hang out in a big setting with a bunch of different dogs, with animal lovers,” Walker said. “I think that’s kind of the biggest thing is just being able to bring your dogs out and kind of chill for the day.”

For other information about volunteer or adoption opportunities, visit Indy Humane’s website.