23 affordable dining options in Indianapolis
Looking for a budget-friendly lunch spot in Indianapolis? Here’s a roundup of affordable eateries categorized by cuisine, ensuring you get great value for your money.
American Cuisine
- Location: 5130 E. 10th St.
- Highlight: Twin Steer sandwich with two beef patties, cheese, and signature sauce for $10.
- Note: Serving classic diner food since 1960.
- Location: 234 N. Belmont Ave.
- Highlight: Best smash burgers in town and other diner classics under $10.
- Note: Cash-only establishment.
Vegan and Vegetarian
- Location: 335 W. 9th St.
- Highlight: Black Leaf Burger for $10.95, bagel sandwiches under $7, and vegan nachos.
- Location: 335 W. 9th St., Ste. D.
- Highlight: Plant-based hot dogs with various toppings for under $7.
Caribbean
- Location: 5172 Allisonville Rd.
- Highlight: Famous beef patties for $1.75 and meals for $10 or less.
- Location: 3355 N. Keystone Ave.
- Highlight: Jerk chicken, pork, oxtail, and curried goat, with meals under $16.50.
Asian
- Location: 3605 Commercial Dr.
- Highlight: Noodle soups, fried rice, and Sichuan shredded pork for $10 and under.
- Location: 8466 Castleton Corner Dr.
- Highlight: Fresh sushi rolls under $7.29 and noodle combos with California rolls.
- Location: 576 S. Emerson Ave.
- Highlight: Pho and other Vietnamese dishes, fresh spring rolls, and lettuce bowls.
Latin American
- Location: 4390 N. Keystone Ave.
- Highlight: Combo Tapatio with birria tacos, drink, and street corn for $20. Tortas for $12.
- Location: 1642 E. New York St.
- Highlight: Authentic Mexican dishes, tacos with various meats, and vibrant atmosphere.
- Location: 906 Carrollton Ave., Ste. 320
- Highlight: Skewers and loaded fries around $10 at The Garage Food Hall.
- Location: 5226 Rockville Rd.
- Highlight: Tamales for $5.35 with pork, chicken, or vegetarian options.
Southern
- Location: Multiple locations
- Highlight: Bayou-inspired dishes for $8.25, served in a casual setting.
- Location: 1831 N. College Ave.
- Highlight: Catfish, pork chops, fried chicken, and seven-cheese baked mac and cheese.
- Location: 1214 S. Tibbs Ave.
- Highlight: Breaded tenderloin, large portions of comfort food, and a classic diner atmosphere.
Breakfast and Brunch
- Location: 1001 E. 54th St.
- Highlight: Papa’s combo for $13 and Java French toast for $11 in a midcentury kitsch setting.
Deli
- Location: 850 Broad Ripple Ave.
- Highlight: Bagel-based sandwiches with creative names, prices ranging from $6.25 to $9.50.
- Location: 34 N. Delaware St.
- Highlight: This shop offers a variety of soups, sandwiches, and salads, all priced around $10, including options like caprese sandwiches and ginger pork noodle soup.
Sushi
- Location: 7230 W. 10th St.
- Highlight: All-you-can-eat sushi for $27 with a focus on fresh and deep-fried rolls.
Classic Diners
- Location: 5730 Brookville Rd.
- Highlight: Classic ’50s diner food, including burgers and onion rings.
- Location: 5018 E. 62nd St.
- Highlight: Grouper sandwiches, BLTs, and complimentary items on certain days.
- Location: 822 N. Illinois St.
- Highlight: Kitschy gay diner open from 7-3 a.m. daily. The most expensive item is the prime ribeye at $18.50, which comes with vegetable, soup or salad, and choice of side.
Indulge in these diverse and affordable dining options across Indianapolis, perfect for a delicious meal without breaking the bank. Did we miss your favorite spot? If so, tell us about your hidden gem!