23 affordable dining options in Indianapolis

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Looking for a budget-friendly lunch spot in Indianapolis? Here’s a roundup of affordable eateries categorized by cuisine, ensuring you get great value for your money.

American Cuisine

Steer-In

  • Location: 5130 E. 10th St.
  • Highlight: Twin Steer sandwich with two beef patties, cheese, and signature sauce for $10.
  • Note: Serving classic diner food since 1960.

Workingman’s Friend

  • Location: 234 N. Belmont Ave.
  • Highlight: Best smash burgers in town and other diner classics under $10.
  • Note: Cash-only establishment.

Vegan and Vegetarian

Black Leaf Vegan

Burgeezy

  • Location: 335 W. 9th St., Ste. D.
  • Highlight: Plant-based hot dogs with various toppings for under $7.

Caribbean

Patties of Jamaica

  • Location: 5172 Allisonville Rd.
  • Highlight: Famous beef patties for $1.75 and meals for $10 or less.

Jamaican-Style Jerk

  • Location: 3355 N. Keystone Ave.
  • Highlight: Jerk chicken, pork, oxtail, and curried goat, with meals under $16.50.

Asian

Asian Snack

  • Location: 3605 Commercial Dr.
  • Highlight: Noodle soups, fried rice, and Sichuan shredded pork for $10 and under.

One World Market

  • Location: 8466 Castleton Corner Dr.
  • Highlight: Fresh sushi rolls under $7.29 and noodle combos with California rolls.

Egg Roll #1

  • Location: 576 S. Emerson Ave.
  • Highlight: Pho and other Vietnamese dishes, fresh spring rolls, and lettuce bowls.

Latin American

Paco’s Tacos

  • Location: 4390 N. Keystone Ave.
  • Highlight: Combo Tapatio with birria tacos, drink, and street corn for $20. Tortas for $12.

La Parada Restaurant

  • Location: 1642 E. New York St.
  • Highlight: Authentic Mexican dishes, tacos with various meats, and vibrant atmosphere.

Gaucho’s Fire

  • Location: 906 Carrollton Ave., Ste. 320
  • Highlight: Skewers and loaded fries around $10 at The Garage Food Hall.
  • “Life.Style.Live!” Video: Food Truck Friday: Gaucho’s Fire

The Tamale Place

  • Location: 5226 Rockville Rd.
  • Highlight: Tamales for $5.35 with pork, chicken, or vegetarian options.

Southern

Yats

  • Location: Multiple locations
  • Highlight: Bayou-inspired dishes for $8.25, served in a casual setting.

Kountry Kitchen

Mann’s Grill

  • Location: 1214 S. Tibbs Ave.
  • Highlight: Breaded tenderloin, large portions of comfort food, and a classic diner atmosphere.

Breakfast and Brunch

Good Morning Mama’s

  • Location: 1001 E. 54th St.
  • Highlight: Papa’s combo for $13 and Java French toast for $11 in a midcentury kitsch setting.

Deli

Ripple Bagel & Deli

  • Location: 850 Broad Ripple Ave.
  • Highlight: Bagel-based sandwiches with creative names, prices ranging from $6.25 to $9.50.

Subito Soups

  • Location: 34 N. Delaware St.
  • Highlight: This shop offers a variety of soups, sandwiches, and salads, all priced around $10, including options like caprese sandwiches and ginger pork noodle soup.

Sushi

Sushi Club

  • Location: 7230 W. 10th St.
  • Highlight: All-you-can-eat sushi for $27 with a focus on fresh and deep-fried rolls.

Classic Diners

Rock-Cola 50s Cafe

  • Location: 5730 Brookville Rd.
  • Highlight: Classic ’50s diner food, including burgers and onion rings.

Just Judy’s

  • Location: 5018 E. 62nd St.
  • Highlight: Grouper sandwiches, BLTs, and complimentary items on certain days.

Downtown Olly’s

  • Location: 822 N. Illinois St.
  • Highlight: Kitschy gay diner open from 7-3 a.m. daily. The most expensive item is the prime ribeye at $18.50, which comes with vegetable, soup or salad, and choice of side.

Indulge in these diverse and affordable dining options across Indianapolis, perfect for a delicious meal without breaking the bank. Did we miss your favorite spot? If so, tell us about your hidden gem!

