23 affordable dining options in Indianapolis

Looking for a budget-friendly lunch spot in Indianapolis? Here’s a roundup of affordable eateries categorized by cuisine, ensuring you get great value for your money.

American Cuisine

Steer-In

Location: 5130 E. 10th St.

5130 E. 10th St. Highlight: Twin Steer sandwich with two beef patties, cheese, and signature sauce for $10.

Twin Steer sandwich with two beef patties, cheese, and signature sauce for $10. Note: Serving classic diner food since 1960.

Workingman’s Friend

Location: 234 N. Belmont Ave.

234 N. Belmont Ave. Highlight: Best smash burgers in town and other diner classics under $10.

Best smash burgers in town and other diner classics under $10. Note: Cash-only establishment.

Vegan and Vegetarian

Black Leaf Vegan

Location: 335 W. 9th St.

335 W. 9th St. Highlight: Black Leaf Burger for $10.95, bagel sandwiches under $7, and vegan nachos.

Black Leaf Burger for $10.95, bagel sandwiches under $7, and vegan nachos. “All Indiana” Video: Black Leaf Vegan to serve at Junteeth Foodways Festival 2024

Burgeezy

Location: 335 W. 9th St., Ste. D.

335 W. 9th St., Ste. D. Highlight: Plant-based hot dogs with various toppings for under $7.

Caribbean

Patties of Jamaica

Location: 5172 Allisonville Rd.

5172 Allisonville Rd. Highlight: Famous beef patties for $1.75 and meals for $10 or less.

Jamaican-Style Jerk

Location: 3355 N. Keystone Ave.

3355 N. Keystone Ave. Highlight: Jerk chicken, pork, oxtail, and curried goat, with meals under $16.50.

Asian

Asian Snack

Location: 3605 Commercial Dr.

3605 Commercial Dr. Highlight: Noodle soups, fried rice, and Sichuan shredded pork for $10 and under.

One World Market

Location: 8466 Castleton Corner Dr.

8466 Castleton Corner Dr. Highlight: Fresh sushi rolls under $7.29 and noodle combos with California rolls.

Egg Roll #1

Location: 576 S. Emerson Ave.

576 S. Emerson Ave. Highlight: Pho and other Vietnamese dishes, fresh spring rolls, and lettuce bowls.

Latin American

Paco’s Tacos

Location: 4390 N. Keystone Ave.

4390 N. Keystone Ave. Highlight: Combo Tapatio with birria tacos, drink, and street corn for $20. Tortas for $12.

La Parada Restaurant

Location: 1642 E. New York St.

1642 E. New York St. Highlight: Authentic Mexican dishes, tacos with various meats, and vibrant atmosphere.

Gaucho’s Fire

Location: 906 Carrollton Ave., Ste. 320

906 Carrollton Ave., Ste. 320 Highlight: Skewers and loaded fries around $10 at The Garage Food Hall.

Skewers and loaded fries around $10 at The Garage Food Hall. “Life.Style.Live!” Video: Food Truck Friday: Gaucho’s Fire

The Tamale Place

Location: 5226 Rockville Rd.

5226 Rockville Rd. Highlight: Tamales for $5.35 with pork, chicken, or vegetarian options.

Southern

Yats

Location: Multiple locations

Multiple locations Highlight: Bayou-inspired dishes for $8.25, served in a casual setting.

Kountry Kitchen

Location: 1831 N. College Ave.

1831 N. College Ave. Highlight: Catfish, pork chops, fried chicken, and seven-cheese baked mac and cheese.

Catfish, pork chops, fried chicken, and seven-cheese baked mac and cheese. “Business, Equity, & Opportunities” Video: Kountry Kitchen Reopens With Help From the Community

Mann’s Grill

Location: 1214 S. Tibbs Ave.

1214 S. Tibbs Ave. Highlight: Breaded tenderloin, large portions of comfort food, and a classic diner atmosphere.

Breakfast and Brunch

Good Morning Mama’s

Location: 1001 E. 54th St.

1001 E. 54th St. Highlight: Papa’s combo for $13 and Java French toast for $11 in a midcentury kitsch setting.

Deli

Ripple Bagel & Deli

Location: 850 Broad Ripple Ave.

850 Broad Ripple Ave. Highlight: Bagel-based sandwiches with creative names, prices ranging from $6.25 to $9.50.

Subito Soups

Location: 34 N. Delaware St.

Highlight: This shop offers a variety of soups, sandwiches, and salads, all priced around $10, including options like caprese sandwiches and ginger pork noodle soup.

Sushi

Sushi Club

Location: 7230 W. 10th St.

7230 W. 10th St. Highlight: All-you-can-eat sushi for $27 with a focus on fresh and deep-fried rolls.

Classic Diners

Rock-Cola 50s Cafe

Location: 5730 Brookville Rd.

5730 Brookville Rd. Highlight: Classic ’50s diner food, including burgers and onion rings.

Just Judy’s

Location: 5018 E. 62nd St.

5018 E. 62nd St. Highlight: Grouper sandwiches, BLTs, and complimentary items on certain days.

Downtown Olly’s

Location: 822 N. Illinois St.

822 N. Illinois St. Highlight: Kitschy gay diner open from 7-3 a.m. daily. The most expensive item is the prime ribeye at $18.50, which comes with vegetable, soup or salad, and choice of side.

Indulge in these diverse and affordable dining options across Indianapolis, perfect for a delicious meal without breaking the bank. Did we miss your favorite spot? If so, tell us about your hidden gem!