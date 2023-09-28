21 Indiana Airbnbs to rent for a unique vacation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s rise as a sought-after travel destination, along with its bustling convention and sports scene, presents a fantastic opportunity for travelers to experience unique spaces on Airbnb. Whether seeking a refreshing mental escape or contemplating a multi-day retreat in a different location, Airbnb presents an array of distinctive choices within a short hour or two drive from Indianapolis. Here’s your guide to accommodations that capture the essence of the Hoosier state:

Mod Pods

Kennedy King Indy’s First Container Home: Experience contemporary living in a sleek container home with outdoor decks. $273/night

Near Southside Chateau Noir: Encounter the blend of vintage and modern in this downtown-adjacent designer home. $145/night

University Heights Onyx Tiny House: Embrace minimalist living in a 398-sqft house with a crystal-clear swimming pool. $159/night

Farm Refresh

Southern Dunes Cabin: Nestled amid a “solar farm,” this cabin offers a private hot tub and porch swing. $91/night

North Perry Urban Farm Treehouse: Find solace in a cedar shake treehouse surrounded by native Indiana trees. $75/night

Westfield Farmhouse Estate: Indulge in a lovingly restored estate with a heated pool and a barn for entertainment. $733/night

Broad Ripple Loft: For a distinct and eco-conscious experience, this space stands out with its contemporary design, ingeniously incorporating reclaimed materials for an environmentally friendly touch. $125/night

Dream Themes

Watson-McCord Burton’s Bungalow: Delight in a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed home near the fairgrounds and Children’s Museum. $157/night

Mapleton-Fall Creek Palm Springs Bungalow: Transport yourself to sunny California in this vibrant home. $197/night

Mass Ave. Urban Jungle: Immerse yourself in a condo filled with lush plants, right above Massachusetts Avenue for vibrant nightlife. $129/night

Glamp Out

Morgantown Adventure Fort: Embark on a wild west adventure at a pioneer fort with outdoor amenities. $231/night

Clearwater Urban Glamper: Relax in a refurbished RV by the river. $76/night

Crawfordsville Homestead Yurt Cabin: Stay in a tranquil yurt with a spa-like shower and stargazing skylight. $192/night

Nashville Treasure: Explore a beautifully remodeled mid-century modern one-bedroom house, just 15 minutes from historic Nashville, Indiana complete with a serene back deck for wildlife viewing. $230/night

Brown County Log Cabin: Escape the hustle and bustle and relish nature’s therapeutic wonders at this pet-friendly rental, perfect for couples and families seeking tranquility. $256/night

Mega Mansions

Stadium Village Villa on Meridian: Rent an entire property, including a historic Victorian home, for a luxurious getaway. $1,216/night

Paragon Paradise Retreat: Experience a unique stay with an 8-acre lake, home theater, gym, sauna, library, and game room. $1,440/night

Butler University Mansion: Get a taste of sorority/fraternity life in this impressive mansion. Check with host for availability.

Secluded Outdoor Oases

Modern Retreat in Brown County: Enjoy modern finishes in a nature-filled setting with an open floor plan and stylish touches. $250/night

Classic Cabin in the Woods: Experience tranquility and seclusion in a brand-new log cabin with cozy decor, a hot tub, and a fire pit. $117/night

One-Room Church: Experience self-isolation in a whitewashed church from 1872 near Lake Monroe. $179/night