21-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 21-year-old man Saturday evening.

At 6:30 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Spyglass Ridge Drive. Upon arrival, crews located a 2007 Yamaha YZRF1 motorcycle and a 2008 Ford F350 truck, a news release said Monday.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Jasonoor Aulakh, of Fishers, was transported to an area hospital, where he died. 48-year-old Christina Sutton, driver of the Ford remained at the scene.

Crash team investigators say after examining the scene and speaking with witnesses, the Ford was turning westbound onto 116th Street when the Yamaha, traveling eastbound, collided with the Ford.

Police did not say if alcohol was a believed contributor to the crash.