22-year-old man dies in crash on I-865 WB/I-65 NB split

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old man died early Sunday morning in single vehicle crash on I-865 westbound at the I-65 northbound split.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:28 a.m., officers were dispathced to a single vehicle traffic accident with partial ejection on I-865 west bound at the I-65 north bound split.

Upon arrival, Whitestown Metropolitan Police Officers located a 2020 white Honda Pilot rolled over into the ditch, police said.

The Honda Pilot was only occupied by the driver, 22-year-old Edwin Ramirez from Lafayette, IN.

He died at the scene, police said.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team was requested to investigate the accident.

This incident is still under investigation at the time and updates will be provided when available.