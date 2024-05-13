22-year-old man trapped in trench in Noblesville; firefighters investigating

Noblesville firefighters were working to rescue a 22-year-old man who got stuck in a trench by a car wash at the intersection of 146th Street and River Road in Noblesville on May 13, 2024. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville firefighters are working to rescue a 22-year-old man who fell in an 8-foot deep trench sometime Monday morning.

Noblesville Fire Department crews were called to the intersection of 146th Street and River Road on a report that someone had fallen in a trench. That is right next to a Crew Car Wash near the White River and State Road 37.

A spokesperson with the fire department told News 8 that 26 firefighters were on scene to rescue the man as of 11 a.m. Monday.

It’s unclear how the man became stuck in the trench.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated with more information once available.