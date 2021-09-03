Local

23-year-old killed in Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A 23-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Boone County overnight, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:45 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 300 South and County Road 1200 West for a crash.

Deputies said Christopher Harris, of Crawfordsville, was killed in the crash.

Upon arrival at the scene, a silver Nissan was found crashed into a tree.

An early investigation indicates that the Nissan, driven by Harris, was headed west on County Road 300 South when, for an unknown reason, left the road and hit a tree.

Harris was pronounced dead on the scene.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.