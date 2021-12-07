Local

23-year-old man, 26-year-old woman killed in Danville crash

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead after a crash in Danville on Monday night.

Danville Metropolitan Police Department says the crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday on Cartersburg Road just north of County Road 200 South.

The two people were identified Tuesday by the Hendricks County Coroner’s Office as Bryce King, 23, and Abigail Scheibelhut, 26.

The area remained closed for several hours while the investigation was completed.

Police had provided no other details about the crash by Tuesday afternoon.