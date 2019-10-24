24-year-old Kokomo man dies after 3-vehicle crash near Peru

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A 24-year-old Kokomo man died Tuesday night after a crash earlier in the day, Indiana State Police said Wednesday.

Christopher Salinas was injured in the three-vehicle crash about 7:55 a.m. Tuesday at U.S. 31 and U.S. Business 31. That’s southwest of Peru.

An investigation found Salinas drove a 2017 Ford Fusion car south on U.S. 31 as he approached a red light at U.S. Business 31 and failed to stop. The car hit the rear of a 2009 International straight truck driven by Ronald Cunningham, 37, of Peru. The truck went into an adjacent lane and hit a 2019 Cadillac Escalade sport-utility vehicle driven by Steven Hartwig, 61, of Kokomo.

Salinas, the only person injured in the crash, was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after the crash.