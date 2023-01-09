Local

24-year-old man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle on I-69 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon in Bloomington after allegedly pointing a rifle on I-69.

At 4:46 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a reports of a person in a white GMZ Acadia pointing an AR-15 rifle southbound I-69. Police located the vehicle that matched the description near the intersection of North Walnut Street and the 45/46 Bypass.

According to police, a high risk traffic stop was conducted and the suspect, Rhyan Shepard, was taken into custody. During a probable cause search, officers located a loaded AR-15 style rifle, semi automatic handgun, assorted bottled of commercially packaged cough syrup containing THC, a scale, and other smoking paraphernalia.

Shepard was transported to the Monroe County Correctional Center and is faced with the following charges: