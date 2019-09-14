24th annual Indy Irish Fest is underway at Military Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No, it’s not Saint Patrick’s Day.

But downtown Indy will have plenty of Celtic music, soda bread and sheep herding this weekend during the 24th annual Indy Irish Fest at Military Park.

Festival organizer Erin O’Rourke told News 8 the event is put on by a not-for-profit, volunteer-run organization which is focused on bringing Irish culture to Indianapolis.

Guests can sample Irish food and beer, listen to traditional music on two main stages, watch a sheep herding demonstration and even learn how to speak Irish.

O’Rourke says there is plenty to do for children and families too.

The Wee Folks children’s area is also at the event and is featuring storytelling, animals, fairy magic and lullabies.

The festival is open Saturday until 11:00 p.m. and runs through Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $17 at the gate.

Early Bird Free Admission is on Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. with five canned goods per person benefiting St. Vincent DePaul food bank.

For more information on Irish Fest, click here.