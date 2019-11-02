24th annual Spirit & Place festival brings art, religion and science

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A faith leader and a scientist walk into a bar.

It’s not a joke, but rather one of more than 30 conversations and community events that will take place over the next 10 days as part of the Spirit & Place Festival.

Now in its 24th year, the festival aims to create social change in communities through history, art, science and faith.

“The idea of spirit and place is how we influence the places we’re from and how the places we’re from influence us,” said Erin Kelley, program director for Spirit & Place.

The festival includes events, concerts, lectures and interactive classes organized and led by community members.

Each event is run independently with support of the Spirit & Place organization.

It’s a community project managed by The Polis Center, part of the IU School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI.

“Spirit & Place is a platform that allows the community to experiment, be creative, work together… and through that new stuff emerges,” said Kelley.

This year’s theme is R/Evolution.

“Both words are grounded in change. One might be abrupt as in revolution where you may not see it coming. Where as evolution is something that takes place over time,” said LaShawnda Crowe Storm, Spirit & Place community engagement director.

She says the festival is one part TED talk and one part interactive activities for the whole family.

Storm is also an event organizer heading up Sunday’s “Songs of Revolution” program which includes a lecture about music’s role in American history plus a performance by the Indy Justice Choir.

Some events include: “A Faith Leader & a Scientist walk into a Bar: Using Improv to Talk about Science and Faith”, “Restorations & Requiems: Finding Strength through Music, Art, & Faith” and “Super Universal Shape Shifters.”

