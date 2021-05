Local

25 displaced in apartment fire on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Twenty-five people were forced out of their homes Thursday morning.

That’s because crews were called to an apartment complex in the 800 block of North Shortridge Road around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, one woman did suffer minor injuries. However, according to News 8’s crew on the scene, she was treated and released at the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been released.