25 experience-based gift ideas for the local lovers on your list

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This season in Indianapolis offers an abundance of gifting possibilities. Consider a fresh perspective on your shopping approach. While tangible gifts are often a necessity, these selections might craft enduring experiences to cherish. Last-minute gift shopping need not induce stress; opt for something to enjoy together or that resonates with their passions for a thoughtful touch.

For Recipients Who Love Experiences

Indy Exhibits: Grab the VisitIndy Attraction Pass, an ideal gift for the avid explorer. With options for 1-day or 3-day passes, the pass offers access to a myriad of top-tier attractions across Indianapolis like the Indianapolis Zoo, Children’s Museum, and an array of other must-see locales.

Virtual Reality Adventures: Explore Sandbox VR with a group of up to six and dive into a world of gaming, sports, and fantastical landscapes using virtual reality headsets.

Mixology Experience: Gift a Mixo Indy experience for a two-hour, two-drink session led by expert Katie Slonim. Perfect for aspiring bartenders or those craving a cocktail challenge. To watch Slonim’s “All Indiana” appearance, click here.

Fitness and Adventure: Gift a unique workout experience at North Mass Boulder, a hub for bouldering, yoga, group fitness, and more.

Chocolate and Wine Tasting: Indulge in a SoChatti session featuring four chocolates paired with wine, a chocolate-making experience, and a facility tour.

Animal Encounters: Give an Indianapolis Zoo Animal Adventure—options include Sloth Adventure and Elephant Bathing Experiences, perfect for future veterinarians or animal enthusiasts.

Staycation Choices: Treat someone to a luxurious stay at Bottleworks Hotel, Conrad Indianapolis, Hotel Carmichael, or Getaway’s serene cabins nestled in Brown County.

For the Beer, Film, and Food Lovers

Metazoa Brewing Company: Join the Metazoa Mug Club or explore their merchandise range—perfect for craft beer enthusiasts.

Kan-Kan Cinema & Brasserie Membership: Treat a film buff to a Kan-Kan membership for exclusive perks and freebies at this cinema and dining spot.

Local Delights: Gift a Sun King Brewery Gift Card or Cunningham Restaurant Group Gift Cards valid at multiple Indy restaurants. Support local breweries and restaurants!

Indy Reads Bookstore: Show support for independent bookstores like Indy Reads, offering a wide selection and contributing to literacy in the community.

For Specialized Tastes and Experiences

Drink Delights: Explore cider offerings from Ash & Elm Cider Co.’s Cider Club or opt for healthy organic juices from 317 Juicery’s delivery options.

Music Must-Haves: Show support for local music venues like The Vogue and Hi-Fi with branded merchandise and tickets to upcoming shows, or monthly vinyl deliveries from Luna Music.

Gourmet Treats: Delight a foodie with Turchetti’s monthly butcher boxes, or Goose the Market’s Indiana Gift Baskets.

Subscription Services: Consider monthly deliveries of flowers from Bokay Florist, or tea selections from Tea’s Me Cafe.

Candle Connections: Book a candle making class at Penn & Beech Candles and craft the perfect scent together.