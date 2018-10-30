27-year-old man dies after becoming entangled in corn picker
FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. (WISH) -- A 27-year-old man died Monday when he tried to clean out a tractor-powered corn picker and became entangled in it.
Wayne County emergency communications around 4:58 p.m. Monday received a call of a man trapped in a corn picker on a farm in the 7600 block of North U.S. 27, Williamsburg. The community of Williamsburg is about 70 miles from Indianapolis.
Emergency responders found Jonathon "Jesse" Martin, 27, deceased, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office said Martin had been operating the corn picker when he became entangled in the machine. He was found by a family member.