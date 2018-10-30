27-year-old man dies after becoming entangled in corn picker

FILE - JULY 20: Jud Vaught (R) and his brother Bill Kirklin ride a tractor through their cornfield as they prepare to move their irrigation system to another part of the field on July 20, 2012 near Whiteland, Indiana. Kirklin and Vaught, who are 6th generation Indiana farmers, raise about 1,500 acres of corn and soybeans on a farm founded by their family in 1835. The corn and soybean belt in the middle of the nation is experiencing one of the worst droughts in more than five decades. Indiana was the nation's fourth largest corn producer in 2011. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FILE - JULY 20: Jud Vaught (R) and his brother Bill Kirklin ride a tractor through their cornfield as they prepare to move their irrigation system to another part of the field on July 20, 2012 near Whiteland, Indiana. Kirklin and Vaught, who are 6th generation Indiana farmers, raise about 1,500 acres of corn and soybeans on a farm founded by their family in 1835. The corn and soybean belt in the middle of the nation is experiencing one of the worst droughts in more than five decades. Indiana was the nation's fourth largest corn producer in 2011. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. (WISH) -- A 27-year-old man died Monday when he tried to clean out a tractor-powered corn picker and became entangled in it.

Wayne County emergency communications around 4:58 p.m. Monday received a call of a man trapped in a corn picker on a farm in the 7600 block of North U.S. 27, Williamsburg. The community of Williamsburg is about 70 miles from Indianapolis.

Emergency responders found Jonathon "Jesse" Martin, 27, deceased, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said Martin had been operating the corn picker when he became entangled in the machine. He was found by a family member.