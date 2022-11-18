Local

28 children to be adopted in Marion County on Friday

MARION COUNTY (WISH) — November is National Adoption Month.

On Friday, 28 children will go home once their adoptions are finalized in Marion County.

Local leaders hope the event will get more families to help kids in foster care. Caridad Ventura will adopt 15-year-old Angel.

“We started the adoption process three years ago,” explained Ventura.

Angel’s birth mother gave her up when she was 8-years-old. Since then, Angel has lived with Ventura.

“Nobody can say I’m not theirs, you know? We literally have it on paper,” Angel said. “There’s no going back. It puts perspective and reassurance that I’m safe here. I’m staying here. Nobody can take me away.”

Ventura explained the adoption process has been hard with visits from social workers, paperwork, therapy, and dedication.

“I know that I missed the first seven years of her life. I didn’t see the first steps, or the first word. After seven years, I don’t miss the first anymore,” Ventura said.

Angel is encouraged by her adoptive family to remain in contact with her birth mothers family.

The adoption ceremony is at the Marion Superior Court Family Division from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m.