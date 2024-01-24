28 highest-rated restaurants in Indianapolis by diners

INDIANAPOLIS (STACKER) — Humans are creatures of habit. We tend to stick to our morning routines, rewatch movies we’ve seen time and time again, and hit up the same tried-and-true restaurants when going out for a meal. In fact, 35% of Americans said they rarely, if ever, try a new restaurant they haven’t been to before, and 5% say they never do, according to a survey of more than 2,600 diners from TouchBistro. But those numbers look quite different when you focus on younger generations—56% of Gen Zers and 47% of millennials in the U.S. say they visit new restaurants once a month or more. When it comes to deciding which new restaurant to try, younger generations are also more likely to rely on online reviews, through sites like Yelp or Google or from social media. The TouchBistro survey found that 71% of Gen Zers and 72% of millennials have opted to try a new restaurant solely because of favorable reviews online. Some of the best restaurants in your neck of the woods might be those established spots that customers have been visiting for decades, but some may be brand new. More than 10,000 new restaurants opened in 2023, up 5.7% from 2022, according to a report from BentoBox. The states that saw the most new restaurants open up in 2023 were Florida, Texas, California, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, but new locales are popping up all over the U.S. To help you determine which spots—both new and long-standing—to try out, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Yelp reviews from diners as of January 2024. Only restaurants with at least 20 reviews were considered. Read on to find some inspiration for the next time you dine out.

28. Barista Parlor Stutz

Rating: 5.0/5 (29 reviews)

Address: 1060 North Capitol Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch

Read more on Yelp

27. Poke Bros

Rating: 5.0/5 (43 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 2727 East 86th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Poke, Seafood, Hawaiian

Read more on Yelp

26. Don Juan V’s Sandwiches

Rating: 5.0/5 (173 reviews)

Price level: $

Address: 3720 East Raymond St. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Peruvian, Sandwiches

Read more on Yelp

25. Ali’i Poke Indy

Rating: 5.0/5 (251 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 910 West 10th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Hawaiian, Seafood, Poke

Read more on Yelp

24. Thai Charm

Rating: 5.0/5 (41 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 5335 East Southport Road Ste 600 Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Thai

Read more on Yelp

23. Pizza Palace California Style

Rating: 5.0/5 (32 reviews)

Address: 7940 Michigan Road Ste 16 Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Pizza

Read more on Yelp

22. Tlaolli

Rating: 5.0/5 (252 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 2830 East Washington St. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Mexican, Vegan, Vegetarian

Read more on Yelp

21. Julieta Taco Shop

Rating: 5.0/5 (48 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 1060 North Capitol Ave. Ste 1-103 Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Tacos

Read more on Yelp

20. LICK SoBro

Rating: 5.0/5 (34 reviews)

Address: 1049 East 54th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts, Vegan

Read more on Yelp

19. Che Chori Foods

Rating: 5.0/5 (128 reviews)

Price level: $- Address: 3124 West 16th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Argentine, Burgers, Empanadas

Read more on Yelp

18. Fitzgerald’s Lunch House

Rating: 5.0/5 (201 reviews)

Price level: $

Address: 9130 Otis Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Sandwiches

Read more on Yelp

17. Mr Patakon

Rating: 5.0/5 (33 reviews)

Address: 7415 US 31 Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Colombian

Read more on Yelp

16. Tam’s Sweet & Savory Café

Rating: 5.0/5 (40 reviews)

Address: 6427 Oaklandon Road Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, Sandwiches

Read more on Yelp

15. 3 in 1 Restaurant

Rating: 5.0/5 (263 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 1413 West 86th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Mexican, Salvadoran, Vegan

Read more on Yelp

14. Beast

Rating: 5.0/5 (49 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 1220 Waterway Blvd. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Burgers

Read more on Yelp

13. Hinata Japanese Fine Dining

Rating: 5.0/5 (61 reviews)

Address: 130 East Washington St. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Japanese

Read more on Yelp

12. Subito

Rating: 5.0/5 (243 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 34 North Delaware St. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Soup, Sandwiches, Salad

Read more on Yelp

11. Punjabi Dhaba

Rating: 5.0/5 (24 reviews)

Address: 6005 Thompson Road Ste A Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Indian

Read more on Yelp

10. Smokin’ Barrel BBQ

Rating: 5.0/5 (57 reviews)

Address: 2316 South German Church Road Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Barbeque

Read more on Yelp

9. GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet

Rating: 5.0/5 (106 reviews)

Price level: $

Address: 1901 East 46th St. Ste 1 Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Beer Bar, Wine Bars, Wraps

Read more on Yelp

8. Garcia’s Hot Dog

Rating: 5.0/5 (70 reviews)

Price level: $

Address: 5102 East 16th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Street Vendors, Hot Dogs

Read more on Yelp

7. Portofino

Rating: 5.0/5 (36 reviews)

Address: 11206 Fall Creek Road Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Italian

Read more on Yelp

6. The Groovy Cat Cafe

Rating: 5.0/5 (26 reviews)

Address: 11659 Fox Road Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Desserts, Coffee & Tea, Cafes

Read more on Yelp

5. Baan Thai Bistro

Rating: 5.0/5 (66 reviews)

Address: 8705 Southeastern Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Thai

Read more on Yelp

4. Thai Curbside by Sawasdee

Rating: 5.0/5 (38 reviews)

Address: 2445 East 65th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Thai, Desserts

Read more on Yelp

3. Mia Pizzeria

Rating: 5.0/5 (22 reviews)

Address: 7389 North Shadeland Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Pizza

Read more on Yelp

2. India Hut Restaurant

Rating: 5.0/5 (25 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 830 Broad Ripple Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Indian, Halal

Read more on Yelp

1. Lete’s Injera and Cafe

Rating: 5.0/5 (48 reviews)

Address: 2927 West 10th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

Categories: Eritrean, Ethiopian, Coffee & Tea

Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 331 metros.

This story was produced and distributed by Stacker Media.