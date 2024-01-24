28 highest-rated restaurants in Indianapolis by diners
INDIANAPOLIS (STACKER) — Humans are creatures of habit. We tend to stick to our morning routines, rewatch movies we’ve seen time and time again, and hit up the same tried-and-true restaurants when going out for a meal. In fact, 35% of Americans said they rarely, if ever, try a new restaurant they haven’t been to before, and 5% say they never do, according to a survey of more than 2,600 diners from TouchBistro. But those numbers look quite different when you focus on younger generations—56% of Gen Zers and 47% of millennials in the U.S. say they visit new restaurants once a month or more. When it comes to deciding which new restaurant to try, younger generations are also more likely to rely on online reviews, through sites like Yelp or Google or from social media. The TouchBistro survey found that 71% of Gen Zers and 72% of millennials have opted to try a new restaurant solely because of favorable reviews online. Some of the best restaurants in your neck of the woods might be those established spots that customers have been visiting for decades, but some may be brand new. More than 10,000 new restaurants opened in 2023, up 5.7% from 2022, according to a report from BentoBox. The states that saw the most new restaurants open up in 2023 were Florida, Texas, California, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, but new locales are popping up all over the U.S. To help you determine which spots—both new and long-standing—to try out, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Yelp reviews from diners as of January 2024. Only restaurants with at least 20 reviews were considered. Read on to find some inspiration for the next time you dine out.
28. Barista Parlor Stutz
- Rating: 5.0/5 (29 reviews)
- Address: 1060 North Capitol Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch
27. Poke Bros
- Rating: 5.0/5 (43 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 2727 East 86th St. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Poke, Seafood, Hawaiian
26. Don Juan V’s Sandwiches
- Rating: 5.0/5 (173 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 3720 East Raymond St. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Peruvian, Sandwiches
25. Ali’i Poke Indy
- Rating: 5.0/5 (251 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 910 West 10th St. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Hawaiian, Seafood, Poke
24. Thai Charm
- Rating: 5.0/5 (41 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 5335 East Southport Road Ste 600 Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Thai
23. Pizza Palace California Style
- Rating: 5.0/5 (32 reviews)
- Address: 7940 Michigan Road Ste 16 Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Pizza
22. Tlaolli
- Rating: 5.0/5 (252 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 2830 East Washington St. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Mexican, Vegan, Vegetarian
21. Julieta Taco Shop
- Rating: 5.0/5 (48 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 1060 North Capitol Ave. Ste 1-103 Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Tacos
20. LICK SoBro
- Rating: 5.0/5 (34 reviews)
- Address: 1049 East 54th St. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts, Vegan
19. Che Chori Foods
- Rating: 5.0/5 (128 reviews)
- Price level: $- Address: 3124 West 16th St. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Argentine, Burgers, Empanadas
18. Fitzgerald’s Lunch House
- Rating: 5.0/5 (201 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 9130 Otis Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Sandwiches
17. Mr Patakon
- Rating: 5.0/5 (33 reviews)
- Address: 7415 US 31 Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Colombian
16. Tam’s Sweet & Savory Café
- Rating: 5.0/5 (40 reviews)
- Address: 6427 Oaklandon Road Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, Sandwiches
15. 3 in 1 Restaurant
- Rating: 5.0/5 (263 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 1413 West 86th St. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Mexican, Salvadoran, Vegan
14. Beast
- Rating: 5.0/5 (49 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 1220 Waterway Blvd. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Burgers
13. Hinata Japanese Fine Dining
- Rating: 5.0/5 (61 reviews)
- Address: 130 East Washington St. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Japanese
12. Subito
- Rating: 5.0/5 (243 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 34 North Delaware St. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Soup, Sandwiches, Salad
11. Punjabi Dhaba
- Rating: 5.0/5 (24 reviews)
- Address: 6005 Thompson Road Ste A Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Indian
10. Smokin’ Barrel BBQ
- Rating: 5.0/5 (57 reviews)
- Address: 2316 South German Church Road Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Barbeque
9. GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet
- Rating: 5.0/5 (106 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 1901 East 46th St. Ste 1 Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Beer Bar, Wine Bars, Wraps
8. Garcia’s Hot Dog
- Rating: 5.0/5 (70 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 5102 East 16th St. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Street Vendors, Hot Dogs
7. Portofino
- Rating: 5.0/5 (36 reviews)
- Address: 11206 Fall Creek Road Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Italian
6. The Groovy Cat Cafe
- Rating: 5.0/5 (26 reviews)
- Address: 11659 Fox Road Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Desserts, Coffee & Tea, Cafes
5. Baan Thai Bistro
- Rating: 5.0/5 (66 reviews)
- Address: 8705 Southeastern Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Thai
4. Thai Curbside by Sawasdee
- Rating: 5.0/5 (38 reviews)
- Address: 2445 East 65th St. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Thai, Desserts
3. Mia Pizzeria
- Rating: 5.0/5 (22 reviews)
- Address: 7389 North Shadeland Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Pizza
2. India Hut Restaurant
- Rating: 5.0/5 (25 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 830 Broad Ripple Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Indian, Halal
1. Lete’s Injera and Cafe
- Rating: 5.0/5 (48 reviews)
- Address: 2927 West 10th St. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Categories: Eritrean, Ethiopian, Coffee & Tea
This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 331 metros.
This story was produced and distributed by Stacker Media.