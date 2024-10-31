Indiana State Fairgrounds hosting Safe Night Halloween trunk or treat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Are you looking for a safe trick-or-treating environment for your family? The 28th annual Safe Night Halloween trunk or treat is this evening at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Safe Night Halloween is free for kids ages 12 and under with an adult. Leaders at the state fairgrounds estimate about 3,000 kids and their families will come out for this spooktacular event.

“We’re expecting thousands of our neighbors to come out here with their kids. We have over 20 organizations that have partnered with us,” LeRoy Lewis III, director of community media engagement for the Indiana State Fairgrounds, said on Daybreak.

The top priority will be keeping everyone safe, Lewis says.

“It definitely is a safe environment. You don’t have to dodge cars here, you don’t have to dodge between houses. Parents can keep their eyes on their kids. They don’t have to worry about that traffic at our trunk or treat.

Lewis says many local first responders will be at the event, including members of the Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The 28th annual Safe Halloween trunk or treat begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

Click here for event details and parking information.