29-year-old dies, 2 hurt in crash in northwestern Shelby County

LONDON, Ind. (WISH) — A 29-year-old died in a Monday morning crash in a community in northwestern Shelby County, the sheriff’s office says.

Darian Harald died in the crash.

About 8:40 a.m. Monday, a red 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo crashed near the intersection of County Road 700 North and London Road.

Brandon Jones 33, and Herald and their juvenile son, 5, all of Fairland, were in the car going north on London Road when it left the west side of the road for an unknown reason, the sheriff’s office say. Jones and the boy sustained serious injuries and were taken from the crash scene for medical care.

The unincorporated community of London is about a half-hour drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.