29-year-old man dies in Marion County Jail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 29-year-old died Sunday morning in the Marion County Jail.

Brandon Thompson became unresponsive on Sunday morning in Marion County Jail 2, a privately contracted jail operated by CoreCivic, the jail said in a Sunday afternoon release.

Thompson received treatment from CoreCivic medical staff and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services and was pronounced dead at 11:12 a.m., the jail said.

According to the jail, Thompson had been in jail custody since October 2019 on charges of possession of narcotics, theft and possession of marijuana.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating Thompson’s death. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy, the jail said.