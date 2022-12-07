Local

$2M Powerball ticket purchased in June is set to expire Dec. 15

by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Do you have the $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket? A winning ticket was purchased in June, but is set to expire on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 18 are: 10-19-40-45-58 with the Powerball of 25.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 15 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian Street in Indianapolis, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

Players should check to see if they have the winning ticket.

