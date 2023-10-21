2nd Annual Indy ‘Sista Strut’ raises money for breast cancer awareness, resources

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local radio station teamed up with cancer advocates for a fundraiser walk Saturday at Victory Field.

The 2nd annual Sista Strut was a 3K walk to promote breast cancer awareness, specifically among Black and women of color.

Indianapolis radio station “Real 98.3” hosted the event to benefit the Cancer Support Community of Indiana. Its parent company, iHeartMedia, hosts Sista Strut events in 11 cities across the United States.

Nina Coley, a community navigator for the Cancer Support Community of Indiana, took part in the strut. She says they’re grateful for the event.

“We provide free programming and services for anybody that has been impacted by cancer,” Coley said. “Not only the person diagnosed but also their loved ones and caregivers. We’re all about mental health, social programming, education, health, and wellness for absolutely free.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, breast cancer was the most common cancer among women in the country – the second deadliest behind lung cancer.

That same data shows 119.2 women out of every 100,000 get a new breast cancer diagnosis every year, and 19.1 out of every 100,000 die from it.

The agency also found while white women are more likely to be diagnosed, Black women are more likely to die, get a late diagnosis, or be affected by more aggressive forms of breast cancer.

BJ “the DJ” Holiday hosts shows for the radio station group. He says it’s an important mission for himself and his company. “We need awareness and to make sure that people understand,” Holiday said. “You got to fall in love with your body because early detection actually can save your life.”

Coley is a breast cancer survivor herself. She knows the impact the disease has on the Black community.

“We are going to celebrate those breast cancer survivors who are still thriving and surviving and also remember those that have their angel wings,” Coley said.

Organizers said more than 600 people signed up for the event before walk day.