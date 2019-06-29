2nd annual Spark!Fishers festival takes over Nickel Plate District

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The second annual Spark!Fishers festival is underway in Hamilton County.

The community-led festival returned to the Nickel Plate District for the second time for a weekend-long celebration ahead of the Fourth of July.

The Spark!Fishers 5k Walk/Run kicked off Saturday at 8 a.m. A street fair, artisan market and Fishers Farmers Market hosted dozens of vendors for patrons to discover.

Live entertainment will also be featured at the festival throughout the day.

Festivities continue Saturday at 3 p.m. when the North Street Festival opens, featuring additional vendors and entertainment options.

Be sure not to miss the parade that starts at 7 p.m. where WISH-TV’s own Brooke Martin, Mike Barz and Phil Sanchez will make an appearance.

Fireworks at 10 p.m. will mark the finale of the festival.

There is no admission fee for the festival and a free shuttle service is available for patrons.

For more information about Spark!Fishers, click here.