2nd girl dies after pulled from pond

JAMESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The second of two girls pulled from a Boone County pond Wednesday has died of her injuries.

Authorities on Wednesday found 5-year-old Arianna Aliff and her 3-year-old foster sister not breathing in a pond near the 11000 block of West County Road 500.

Arianna was taken to Granville Wells Elementary to wait for a St. Vincent Hospital Stat Flight helicopter. She died from her injuries Wednesday.

The 3-year-old girl, not identified by the sheriff’s office, was transported to IU Health Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition. She died Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the Aliffs are licensed foster parents with eight children: four biological, two adopted and two foster kids.

The incident on Tuesday remained under investigation.