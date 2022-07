Local

2nd Macaw bird found, missing from Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The second Macaw bird that flew away from the Indianapolis Zoo has been found Saturday morning.

The zoo says “vineyard” flew back to her team early this morning.

Michael Bocchino shared this video of the moment with News 8.

She was found in a tree at a house on cold spring road near Newfields.

According to the zoo, both birds disappeared on Wednesday.

The other Macaw named “Orchard” came back on his own on Thursday.