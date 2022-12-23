Local

2nd tiger cub dies at Indianapolis Zoo

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A second Amur tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo has died, the downtown facility announced Friday.

Nicolas was the brother of two other cubs, Roman and Helina.

All three cubs suffered a liver defect, either present at birth or acquired soon after. The cubs were born May 27.

The zoo on Sept. 29 announced Roman’s death. In that announcement, the zoo said Roman had a congenital heart defect that caused “numerous health concerns.”

Helina continues to undergo treatment from the veterinary staff at the zoo.

“Our veterinary and animal care team worked tirelessly to try and save Nicolas but made the tough decision to euthanize him to relieve his suffering,” the zoo said Friday on Facebook.

