3 accidents on south split delays traffic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Police closed the interstate at the south split on Sunday at mile marker 83.3 after there were three minor accidents.

Officials stated that the first accident was a minor accident on the ramp. The additional accidents were on left and right shoulders of the interstate, in the backup traffic from the ramp closure.

There were three accidents total.

The entire interstate closed for 15 minutes, but reopened to traffic.

Officials reported that there were not any injuries in any of the accidents. Fire responded to all three accidents.