Local

3 adults, 1 child displaced by east side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three adults and a child need a new place to live after a Wednesday night apartment fire, the Indianapolis Fire Department says.

Just before 10 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue. That’s near DeQuincy Park on the city’s east side.

IFD says two of the adults were taken to a hospital with slight injuries.

It took crews about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.