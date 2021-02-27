3 children die of injuries after house fire near Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Three children died Saturday after a morning house fire in Miami County, near Kokomo.

Crews responded to a home in the 13000 block of East County Road 1300 South around 10:48 a.m. Saturday.

The mother of 6-year-old Miracle Gingerich, 5-year-old Steven Gingerich and 1-year-old Wilma Gingerich called 911 after she smelled smoke when she was downstairs in the home. The three children were in a bedroom above the house’s garage, Sgt. Tony Slocum with Indiana State Police said.

Miracle was taken to a Kokomo hospital, while Steven and Wilma were taken to a Peru hospital. All three children died at the hospital, Slocum said.

The children’s mother was the only adult home when the fire happened. Her parents also live at the home, Slocum said.

The cause of the fire on Saturday had not yet been determined.

Autopsies will be completed as part of the investigation, Slocum said.

Fire agencies from Amboy, Converse and Galveston responded to the fire.

Fire investigators from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security are also assisting with the investigation.