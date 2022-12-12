Local

3 days of nighttime traffic stoppages along I-465 start Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The I-69 Finish Line Project will cause 20-minute stoppages on I-465 between State Road 37 and Harding Street early this week, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday.

Utility crews will be working on power lines Monday through Wednesday. Drivers should expect intermittent traffic stoppages between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. as crews remove existing lines.

“Motorists should slow down and stay alert as traffic conditions could change rapidly,” INDOT said in a Monday statement.

Once the existing lines have been removed and replaced with new ones, crews will install a new traffic signal at the Mann Road Bridge.

A single lane at Carson Avenue on I-465 will be closed for crews to work on the road shoulders.

I-69 Finish Line is aimed at upgrading the final section of the Interstate 69 connection between Evansville and Indianapolis.