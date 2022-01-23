Local

3 firefighters injured battling house fire on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One firefighter was taken to the hospital and two others were also injured battling a house fire on the east side Saturday night.

Indianapolis Fire Department says units were dispatched to the 3600 block of Euclid Avenue just after 8 p.m. That is near the intersection of East 36th Street and North Sherman Drive.

The firefighter who was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital after falling through the floor and burning his wrists, according to IFD.

The department said it was unclear whether the building is vacant or occupied.

Only the injuries to the firefighters were reported.