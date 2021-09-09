Local

3 found dead in apartment building in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Police have released few details about a death investigation Wednesday night.

News 8 was told shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday that three people were found dead in an apartment building. Police declined to provide any more information, but said they will be at the scene through the night.

The only other information came through a news release sent about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday: “The Lebanon Police Department with the assistance of multiple agencies are currently working a death investigation in the 400 block of East Walnut Street. Please avoid the area.”

Photos of the area on social media showed numerous people milling about between emergency and news media vehicles outside the apartment building. Bicycle sat outside the apartment building’s steps.