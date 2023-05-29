Search
3 found dead in Muncie home with high carbon monoxide

by: Michaela Springer
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 24-year-old man and two young children were found dead in a Muncie home Sunday afternoon, the Delaware County Coroner’s Office told News 8 Monday.

The coroner has not given the names of the three people as of 5:25 p.m. Monday.

Officials say, on Sunday, Muncie Police and Fire departments went to the 1700 block of East Yale Street in Muncie, where they located the bodies of the man and the children, a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl.

Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene also told News 8 that investigators had high readings of carbon monoxide in the home while on the scene.

The coroner says an autopsy was done on the three people Monday morning. On Monday afternoon, the coroner was waiting for the results of the toxicology and pathology reports.

News 8 reached out Monday afternoon to Muncie Police and Fire departments for information but did not immediately receive a reply.

