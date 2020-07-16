3 free events announced for Fishers Pop-Up Concert Series

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers Parks is hosting the Fishers Pop-Up Concert Series for free at a first-come, first-served basis.

The IU Health Saxony is presenting the series at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater with limited-capacity outdoor seating.

The first concert to take place is the Toy Factory. The band will play two sets on Friday, July 24. For high-energy, party songs, come from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Friday, August 21, the Bloomington band Huckleberry Funk will perform funk, R&B and soul music. The first set will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the second will be from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

To enjoy local and nationally award-winning blues artists, the 8th Annual Fishers Blues Fest will also be taking place on September 4 and 5 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 health recommendations, all attendees are advised to wear masks and asked to social distance. Assigned seating arrangements will be in place, hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations scattered throughout the venue and there will also be a required 6-foot spacing between each guest in vendor lines.

