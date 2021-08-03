Local

3 girls hospitalized after truck rolls off I-65 bridge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three girls were hospitalized after a truck rolled off a bridge in Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police troopers, along with other first responders, were called to the area of northbound I-65 near Raymond Street just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived to the scene they found two teenage girls had been ejected from a Dodge pickup truck after the truck rolled off a bridge. A third girl was found trapped inside the Dodge. All three victims were taken to area hospitals.

Authorities believe Kya Lasley, 17, of Trafalgar, was driving a white Dodge pickup northbound on I-65 near Raymond Street when the truck was involved in a sideswipe collision with a red GMC pickup truck that was also traveling northbound.

Investigators say the collision happened when Lasley was changing lanes.

The Dodge struck a guardrail on the right side of the highway before hitting a concrete barrier and overturning and falling on the city street below.

Lasley and her front seat passenger, Megan Murray, 17, of Trafalgar, were ejected from the truck and seriously injured. A third girl, 10-year-old Keilyn Stauffer, was trapped in the Dodge. She was extricated and transported to a nearby hospital. Her condition was not provided.

The driver of the GMC, Nelson Concepcion Jr., 56, of Indianapolis, was not injured.

The right two lanes of I-65 at Raymond Street were closed for about six hours. They have since reopened.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.